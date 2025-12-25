How Dayton and ODOT want to make West Third Street safer

About $2.4 million in safety improvements could be coming to West Third Street in Dayton.

The city of Dayton and the Ohio Department of Transportation want to reduce the road from five to three lanes from Abbey Avenue to James H. McGee Boulevard.

It would also add a designated parking lane on the north side, new raised medians, and a bicycle track on the south side. The plan also includes new elevated bus stops and curb ramp upgrades for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Delphos Avenue connection to West Third Street also would be closed. ODOT says this closure would be to reduce the number of conflict points with the Abbey Avenue intersection. Business access to Delphos Avenue would otherwise be maintained.

The plan would also eliminate a traffic signal at the Young Avenue intersection.

ODOT says the goal is to encourage appropriate travel speeds and accommodate more modes of transportation.

The city of Dayton will hold a meeting to get public comments on the project from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2026, at 4303 W. Third St.

You also can submit online comments at the Ohio Department of Transportation website until Jan. 31.

If approved, the project would begin in fall 2027 and take up to 12 months to construct.

About 8,400 vehicles travel this stretch daily, according to ODOT.