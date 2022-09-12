Local bike sharing program will expand to West Dayton

Link: Dayton Bike Share has 37 hubs across the city. Now, the bike sharing program will expand to some West Dayton neighborhoods.

The bike sharing program launched back in 2015 in partnership with the Greater Dayton RTA.

Laura Estandia, the executive director of Bike Miami Valley, said one of its main goals is to increase active transportation options and access within Dayton communities.

“Bike share is great for someone who either can't afford a bike, needs a low cost option, or maybe lives in an apartment and can't store a bike safely, or even someone who likes to ride.” Estandia said.

She added with all the new development going into West Dayton, it’s a natural next step to expand to more communities.

“We know that there has been a history of disinvestment in certain parts of our city,” Estandia said. “And we want to make it easier for people to access active transportation options and also recreation options that can help folks live a healthy lifestyle.”

Link plans to add 5 to 7 news hubs in parts of West Dayton by Spring of 2023. Some of the target neighborhoods are Grafton Hill, Wright Dunbar, Wolf Creek, Five Oaks and Old Dayton View.

Link will additionally be planning to attend community meetings in those neighborhoods to get feedback from community members.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

