29-year-old inmate at Montgomery County Jail pronounced dead

A 29-year-old man detained at Montgomery County Jail died Friday after reportedly taking unauthorized pain prescription medicine, according to the county Sheriff’s Office. Though, its connection to the death has yet to be confirmed.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports inmates notified an officer that the man was having a medical emergency at about 4:30 a.m. during meal pass.

After discovering the inmate wasn’t breathing, correctional and medical staff started CPR and contacted the Dayton Fire Department for assistance. However, the sheriff’s office said he couldn’t be revived and was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office said detectives found another inmate in the same housing unit had given some of his prescription pain medication to the now-deceased inmate. The medication is not allowed inside of the housing unit, the sheriff’s office said.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and notify next of kin. The name of the deceased inmate hasn’t been released as of publish time.

Sheriff’s detectives will continue to investigate the incident. The Montgomery County Prosecutors’ Office will review the case after the Coroner’s Office completes its investigation and shares toxicology results.

This is the third death of an inmate at the jail this year. The last one occurred in November.

