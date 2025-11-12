Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports death of inmate

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday that a 53-year-old man died at the county jail on Tuesday.

According to the report, an inmate raised concerns that their fellow inmate, Edgar Keiter Jr., was having a medical emergency.

Correctional and medical staff at the jail responded with CPR and called in Dayton Fire for assistance.

Dayton Fire then moved him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is still looking into the incident but said there were "no obvious signs of drug use or foul play."

His cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroners office.

Keiter marks another death within the county jail, adding to more than 18 inmate deaths over the last decade.

In response to the deaths — including a death of a 25-year-old that was ruled a homicide — an activist group called the Montgomery County Jail Coalition has pushed for civilian oversight of the jail.

Without commenting on specific cases or ongoing investigations, jail officials in the past have noted that staff participate in extensive training and that the jail is building a large new behavioral health unit.