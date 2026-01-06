© 2026 WYSO
Volunteer EMS squad in rural Logan County shuts down, transfers service

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published January 6, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
Riverside EMS has ceased operations after 50 decades of service.
Riverside EMS Facebook
/
Public Domain
Riverside EMS has ceased operations after 50 decades of service.

An EMS unit in rural Logan County had its last day of operation on New Year’s Eve.

Riverside EMS ceased operations after 50 decades of service.

The nonprofit, volunteer unit posted about the closing on its Facebook page and thanked the residents they've served for 50 years.

EMS services in DeGraff will now be handled jointly by paid staff with the Indian Lake Joint Ambulance District, which will operate from the same building.

A “last call” was issued by Riverside EMS at 11 p.m. New Years Eve from Logan County Dispatch.
Logan County
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
