Volunteer EMS squad in rural Logan County shuts down, transfers service

An EMS unit in rural Logan County had its last day of operation on New Year’s Eve.

Riverside EMS ceased operations after 50 decades of service.

The nonprofit, volunteer unit posted about the closing on its Facebook page and thanked the residents they've served for 50 years.

EMS services in DeGraff will now be handled jointly by paid staff with the Indian Lake Joint Ambulance District, which will operate from the same building.

A “last call” was issued by Riverside EMS at 11 p.m. New Years Eve from Logan County Dispatch.

