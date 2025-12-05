© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilmington residents will have to wait to learn fate of Amazon data center tax abatement

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST
Wilmington City Council held a special meeting on Nov. 25 to discuss the potential data center.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
Wilmington City Council held a special meeting on Nov. 25 to discuss the potential data center. Here, the council postponed the vote on the tax abatement for a second time.

Wilmington City Council had its first reading on a 30-year tax abatement for a $4 billion Amazon data center Thursday. Five council members voted yes, one no and one abstained to advance the measure to the next stage.

A final vote will occur after two more readings.

The data center would span 471 acres in Wilmington. Amazon estimates it would create at least 100 jobs and $8 million in payroll.
Construction of the data center isn’t yet confirmed to move forward.

Many local residents have expressed opposition to the project.

That includes Tracy Hopkins, who asked city leaders to pause the process so the agreement isn’t rushed.

“Make sure the information is complete, accurate, and addresses all essential aspects, leaving nothing to guesswork or to review at a later time because the devil is in the details, even when they're absent. Make your one vote count,” Hopkins said.

Wilmington city council member Jamie Knowles was the sole no vote. He said there should’ve been more discussion before the council pushed forward.

“The community was not ready for this vote. I think we should have left it one more time,” Knowles said.

A date for the second reading hasn’t been announced. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 18.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Clinton CountyAmazonWilmingtonData centerstax incentives
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Related Content