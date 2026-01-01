Dana Green is a dedicated public historian and Ph.D. candidate in History at Morgan State University, specializing in women’s studies, sports history, and African American history. A proud graduate of two HBCUs —Bethune-Cookman University (B.S. in Psychology), North Carolina Central University (M.A. in History), and Morgan State University (Ph.D. in progress.)

Dana’s research and professional work center on documenting, preserving, and interpreting African American experiences through oral history and archival practice. She has conducted, processed, and digitized numerous oral histories as part of initiatives such as the Green Book Oasis Spaces Project and the Johns Hopkins Community-Engaged Research Fellowship. Her curatorial and public history experience includes co-curating The Colors of Pontella Mason exhibition at the Eubie Blake Center and leading archival work at the Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation.

Across her roles with the National Park Service, Johns Hopkins University, and Morgan State University, Dana has demonstrated a deep commitment to community engagement, historical preservation, and inclusive storytelling. Her work continues to bridge scholarship and public history by amplifying voices often overlooked in mainstream narratives.

