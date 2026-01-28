WYSO Radio Guide Presents: The Relocation Celebration
Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart Launch Multi-Week Series Celebrating Our Move to Historic Union Schoolhouse
WYSO 91.3 FM announces its historic relocation to the state-of-the-art Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs with WYSO Radio Guide Presents: The Relocation Celebration—a multi-week celebration series. From 1958 to 1999, the Radio Program Guide connected members to upcoming programming and station news. Today's Radio Guide honors that tradition while broadcasting WYSO's future from its new home.
Kicking off February 13 with Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart, the series features conversations, concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and live interviews and podcast tapings from local and nationally recognized hosts.
Secure Your Access Today! Don't miss out! While single tickets to individual events will be available January 30, TICKET+ Packages are the best way to experience the entire celebration series. Get priority access, exclusive perks, and guaranteed entry to all events, including sold-out shows.
When buying tickets online, patrons will be placed in a virtual purchase queue. Those on the website prior to 10:00 AM EST, will be held in a virtual waiting room and then RANDOMLY PLACED into the virtual purchase queue at 10:00 AM EST. Those arriving at the website after 10:00 AM will be assigned the next available space in the queue after those in the waiting room have been placed in the queue. Once patrons have secured tickets in their shopping cart, they will have 10 minutes to complete their transaction.
There is an 4-ticket max per household. No Refunds. No Exchanges.
TICKET+ PACKAGES
Join fellow community members investing in independent journalism and WYSO's future.
For package information, contact: Sara Nilsson, snilsson@wyso.org
TOWER PACKAGE - $20,000
- Eight (8) VIP seats per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Access to VIP post-show reception
- Eight (8) passes to attend an exclusive opening week event at WYSO studios featuring nationally recognized guests
- Special invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events throughout the year
- Pre-sale notifications for 2026 shows at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
TRANSMITTER PACKAGE — $15,000
- Six (6) VIP seats per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Access to VIP post-show reception
- Six (6) passes to attend an exclusive opening week event at WYSO studios featuring nationally recognized guests
- Special invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events throughout the year
- Pre-sale notifications for 2026 shows at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
AMPLIFIER PACKAGE — $10,000
- Four (4) Orchestra seats per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Access to VIP post-show reception
- Four (4) passes to attend an exclusive opening week event at WYSO studios featuring nationally recognized guests
- Special invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events throughout the year
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
BROADCASTER PACKAGE — $5,000
- Two (2) Orchestra seats per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Two (2) passes to attend an exclusive opening week event at WYSO studios featuring nationally recognized guests
- Special invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events throughout the year
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
TUNER PACKAGE — $1,500
- Two (2) Orchestra seats for EITHER the February 13 WYSO benefit at the Schuster Center OR an artists-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Special invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events throughout the year
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
Year-long partnerships connecting your organization with independent journalism, community vitality, and lasting legacy.
SPONSORSHIPS
For package information, contact: Sara Nilsson, snilsson@wyso.org
$100,000 - PLATINUM SPONSOR:
- 24 VIP Prime seats—front row seating, rows 1-5, per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Post-show VIP reception, talent meet-and-greet, and photo opp
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
- Logo placement on event signage at the Union Schoolhouse & Schuster Center
- Web banner ad on home page for 12 months
- Private tour of new WYSO studios for up to 24 guests with WYSO leadership.
- Platinum Sponsor acknowledgements on-air and on WYSO social media platforms celebrating WYSO Radio Guide Presents: Relocation Celebration
- :15-20 second underwriting spots all throughout 2026 to promote your brand/service. A total of 520 spots throughout the year
- Exclusive invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events, featuring local, regional and nationally recognized guests
- Pre-sale notifications for select 2026 shows at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse
$75,000 - GOLD SPONSOR:
- 12 VIP Prime Seats—front row seating, rows 1-5, per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Post-show VIP reception and talent meet-and-greet, and photo opp
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
- Logo placement on event signage at the Union Schoolhouse & Schuster Center
- Web banner ad on home page for 12 months
- Private tour of new WYSO studios for up to 24 guests with WYSO leadership
- Gold Sponsor acknowledgements on-air and on WYSO social media platforms celebrating WYSO Radio Guide Presents: Relocation Celebration
- :15-20 second underwriting spots all throughout 2026 to promote your brand/service. A total of 520 spots throughout the year
- Exclusive invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events, some featuring nationally recognized and/or high-profile guests
- Pre-sale notifications for select 2026 shows at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse
$50,000 - SILVER SPONSOR:
- 8 VIP seats in rows 4-6, per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Post-show VIP reception and talent meet-and-greet
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
- Logo placement on event signage at the Union Schoolhouse & Schuster Center
- Web banner ad on home page for 12 months
- Private tour of new WYSO studios for up to 24 guests with WYSO leadership
- Silver Sponsor acknowledgements on-air and on WYSO social media platforms celebrating WYSO Radio Guide Presents: Relocation Celebration
- :15-20 second underwriting spots all throughout 2026 to promote your brand/service. A total of 520 spots throughout the year
- Exclusive invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events, featuring local, regional and nationally recognized guests
- Pre-sale notifications for select 2026 shows at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse
$25,000 - BRONZE SPONSOR:
- 4 VIP seats in rows 4-6, per show at the Schuster Center on February 13, and an artist-to-be-announced show on March 20
- Post-show VIP reception
- Limited edition event swag, including a commemorative lanyard
- Web banner ad on home page for 12 months
- On-air and social media acknowledgements
- Exclusive invitations to 2026 WYSO signature events, some featuring nationally recognized and/or high-profile guests
- Pre-sale notifications for select 2026 shows at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse