WYSO Radio Guide Presents: The Relocation Celebration

Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart Launch Multi-Week Series Celebrating Our Move to Historic Union Schoolhouse

WYSO 91.3 FM announces its historic relocation to the state-of-the-art Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs with WYSO Radio Guide Presents: The Relocation Celebration—a multi-week celebration series. From 1958 to 1999, the Radio Program Guide connected members to upcoming programming and station news. Today's Radio Guide honors that tradition while broadcasting WYSO's future from its new home.

Kicking off February 13 with Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart, the series features conversations, concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and live interviews and podcast tapings from local and nationally recognized hosts.

Secure Your Access Today! Don't miss out! While single tickets to individual events will be available January 30, TICKET+ Packages are the best way to experience the entire celebration series. Get priority access, exclusive perks, and guaranteed entry to all events, including sold-out shows.