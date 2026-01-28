Nick Hrkman

Nicholas Hrkman was previously an editor for the Dayton Daily News and is a leader of The Journalism Lab. He is a Dayton Public Schools graduate and recipient of the Dayton Daily News Si Burick Scholarship. He received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University in 2009. Prior to the creation of The Journalism Lab, he worked in various media and communications roles for the past 10 years.

Why trust us

WYSO's independent, nonprofit news team has decades of experience writing and reporting. Our first responsibility is to be a trusted source of news for the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions.

Our mission is to produce trustworthy journalism that is fact-based, researched, transparent, intellectually curious, pushes beyond the obvious answers, local, fair, and, when it’s called for, embraces the search for solutions. We believe an educated citizenry is essential to the functioning of our democracy.

