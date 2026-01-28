Lori Lotts serves as the Staff Accountant and Benefits Administrator at WYSO 91.3 FM, bringing approximately 30 years of experience supporting nonprofit organizations. She specializes in nonprofit financial operations and employee benefits administration, helping ensure the station remains fiscally strong and people-centered in service to the Yellow Springs community and the broader Miami Valley. Lori holds associate’s degrees in Human Resource Management and Real Estate Brokerage Management and is proud to support independent public radio rooted in local connection and trust.