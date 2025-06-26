© 2025 WYSO
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Culture Couch
Culture Couch is WYSO's occasional series exploring the arts and culture scene in our community. It’s stories about creativity – told through creative audio storytelling.

Prison art gives people identity beyond bars - NYU professor from Ohio

WYSO | By Mary Evans
Published June 26, 2025 at 8:34 PM EDT
Nicole Fleetwood, NYU professor and author of "Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration," explores how incarcerated people use art to build community and reclaim identity.
Nicole Fleetwood
/
Wikimedia Commons
Nicole Fleetwood, NYU professor and author of "Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration," explores how incarcerated people use art to build community and reclaim identity.

Nicole Fleetwood grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, where she said her family experienced the effects of over-policing and mass incarceration firsthand.

The NYU professor said her upbringing is part of the reason she wrote "Marking Time," a nationally acclaimed book documenting how incarcerated people use art to cross racial divides, build positive community, and maintain their humanity. Fleetwood said that for many, identifying as an artist becomes more important than the labels the prison system imposes on them.

Growing up in Hamilton's Second Ward, Nicole Fleetwood was surrounded by music. Her grandmother directed the choir at their Pentecostal church for 50 years, leading services that included visits to local prisons. Meanwhile, her uncles and older male cousins formed a funk band featuring Roger Troutman, creating music right in their neighborhood.

"There were just house bands everywhere," Fleetwood said. "People making music in their homes, in their garages, in their basements. We'd be walking around or on our bikes, and we would just hear the live music coming out of these modest homes in the Second Ward of Hamilton."

However, that same community faced a different reality from the late 1980s through the 1990s and into the early 2000s. The local police department, according to Fleetwood, "completely harassed and terrorized" the second ward with constant arrests and home raids.

"We're talking about a small community," she said.

Some of Fleetwood's loved ones were affected by the over-policing and ended up incarcerated. She became curious about the artwork she encountered in the visiting rooms during visits to see them.

"I literally just started writing about these images of my incarcerated loved ones from visits or images they would send me," she said. "I really tried to think both emotionally and intellectually about that exchange of images with an incarcerated loved one."

Fleetwood started meeting the artists who were in prison and asking them questions about their work, though she had no idea it would eventually become a book or exhibition.

"It was a really organic experience of working through the emotional pain as a family member, seeing loved ones just completely ripped out of community and held captive for years," she said.

When Fleetwood interviewed artists for what would become "Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration," she discovered a consistent theme. Without fail, they all said art-making was one of the only ways they could build positive community inside prison.

"Art making in prison is one of the only vehicles where people are crossing racial and ethnic divisiveness that prisons kind of engender," Fleetwood said. "Prisons create these racial apartheid systems, and art-making is one of those spaces where those boundaries get crossed and where people are making friendships and getting close across racial and ethnic differences."

The creative process also helps people maintain connections with communities outside prison walls, she said. Many artists told Fleetwood that their work became "their vehicle to getting released from prison, like getting paroled earlier, really being a part of a public life and insisting upon one's presence when the state is trying to make them invisible."

Perhaps most importantly, Fleetwood learned that art offers people a way to define themselves beyond the labels imposed by the prison system.

"One artist said, 'I was walking around with this ID card on me that called me an inmate, and I decided that my primary identification is with being an artist, not being someone held captive and labeled felon and convict, inmate — all these really punitive terms,'" she said.

"Marking Time" has won national and international awards and has been adapted into a traveling art exhibition.

This is the final piece that Mary Evans produced for WYSO before she died last week.

This story was produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Culture Couch is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

Mary Evans
Mary Evans is a Dayton, Ohio-based activist, abolitionist, and journalist. She holds a BA in the Business of Interdisciplinary Media Arts from Antioch College. In 2022 she was awarded the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award at the 71st Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards. She has been a Community Voices producer at WYSO since 2018. Her projects include: Re Entry Stories, a series giving space to system-impacted individuals and West Dayton Stories, a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant West Side. Mary is also the co-founder of the Journalism Lab and helps folks in the Miami Valley that are interested in freelance journalism reach some of their reporting goals.
