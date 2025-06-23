© 2025 WYSO
Memorial service to honor Mary Evans, journalist and prison justice advocate

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published June 23, 2025 at 2:35 PM EDT
Mary Evans, host of WYSO's ReEntry Stories, in the WYSO studio. Evans used radio storytelling to amplify the voices of formerly incarcerated people across the Miami Valley.
Mary Evans, host of WYSO’s ReEntry Stories, in the WYSO studio. Evans used radio storytelling to amplify the voices of formerly incarcerated people across the Miami Valley.
/
Contributed
Mary Evans, host of WYSO’s ReEntry Stories, in the WYSO studio. Evans used radio storytelling to amplify the voices of formerly incarcerated people across the Miami Valley.

A balloon release and memorial will be held at the WYSO studio in Yellow Springs at 6 p.m. today, June 23, to honor Mary Evans.

Evans, a journalist, community organizer and host of the WYSO series ReEntry Stories, died last week at the age of 42. Today would have been her 43rd birthday.

Water bottles will be available.

The release will be held in the open lot behind the WYSO Studios, 150 E. South College St. It’s open to the public.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Monday her cause of death hasn't been determined, and that it typically takes about 8 weeks for a final cause and manner.
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
