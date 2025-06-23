Memorial service to honor Mary Evans, journalist and prison justice advocate

A balloon release and memorial will be held at the WYSO studio in Yellow Springs at 6 p.m. today, June 23, to honor Mary Evans.

Evans, a journalist, community organizer and host of the WYSO series ReEntry Stories, died last week at the age of 42. Today would have been her 43rd birthday.

Water bottles will be available.

The release will be held in the open lot behind the WYSO Studios, 150 E. South College St. It’s open to the public.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Monday her cause of death hasn't been determined, and that it typically takes about 8 weeks for a final cause and manner.