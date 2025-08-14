When are the Dayton Dragons playing? 2026 home schedule released

The Dayton Dragons have announced their 2026 home schedule for the season kicking off next April.

They’ll host 66 regular season home games at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton’s Water Street District.

That season opener home game on April 7 will see the Dragons take on the Lake County Captains.

The final home game of the regular season will take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

The Dragons will open their 2026 season on the road with a three-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts beginning Thursday, April 2.

Dragons 2026 season ticket information is available now at (937)-228-2287, or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information.

You can also visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.