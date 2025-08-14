© 2025 WYSO
When are the Dayton Dragons playing? 2026 home schedule released

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 14, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
Fans sitting in seats behind and around a grass baseball field with the sky in the distance.
Josh Ohms
/
JOSH OHMS PHOTOGRAPHY
A Dayton Dragons game at Dayton Dragons DayAir Ballpark.

The Dayton Dragons have announced their 2026 home schedule for the season kicking off next April.

They’ll host 66 regular season home games at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton’s Water Street District.

That season opener home game on April 7 will see the Dragons take on the Lake County Captains.

The final home game of the regular season will take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

The Dragons will open their 2026 season on the road with a three-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts beginning Thursday, April 2.

Dragons 2026 season ticket information is available now at (937)-228-2287, or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information.

You can also visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
