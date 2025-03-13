Dayton Dragons sold to new owner

The Dayton Dragons have been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The organization owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The club will remain in Dayton as the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and its existing front office staff will continue to operate the club.

“The Dayton Dragons are one of the crown jewels of Minor League Baseball,” stated Diamond Baseball Holdings's executive chairman Pat Battle and CEO Peter Freund. “Their 24-season sellout streak is perhaps the single most impressive statistic in North American sports."

The Dragons are one of the most successful professional sports franchises in the country and have sold out each of their 1,573 home games at Day Air Ballpark over the past 24 seasons.

DBH said in a statement that it is on a mission to make lifelong memories for its fans and works to support local passions and priorities with national reach or scale.

Dayton Dragons President Rober Murphy said the team at DBH “have a long track record for preserving the unique character of each club while fostering positive change in local communities.”