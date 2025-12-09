© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Veterans' Voices
A veteran-to-veteran storytelling project designed to let Miami Valley veterans describe their own experiences, in their own words with a special focus on stories of re-entry into civilian life.

Ohio Army veteran finds healing and voice through VA art classes

WYSO | By Zack Sliver,
Will Davis
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:56 PM EST
Split image of Army veteran Gladys Lawrence smiling outdoors on left and her vibrant blue iris painting on right
Gladys Lawrence
/
Contributed
Army veteran Gladys Lawrence (left) found her artistic voice through painting, drawing, music and writing after taking classes through the Central Ohio VA's Veteran Arts Initiative. Her work includes this colorful iris painting (right). Lawrence says art has given her healing, purpose and new ways to connect with people.

Army veteran Gladys Lawrence joined the military for work, not because she felt called to serve. Decades later, she found something she'd been missing through painting, drawing, and creative expression at the Central Ohio VA: a voice and a purpose.

Lawrence is one of many veterans using art classes offered through the Ohio Department of Veterans Services' Whole Health Program, which provides creative therapies alongside traditional medical care.

For Lawrence, the military was a way to work during a time of "pronounced" unemployment in the South, especially for Black people, she said.

She said she never found her ideal fit in the service, but said the experience taught her perseverance.

"I think one of the big things when I initially got out of the military, I noticed that in the military, you're willing to do that extra," Lawrence said. "And it was a little disappointing not seeing it in the quote-unquote outside world."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence took an online painting and drawing class through the VA's Whole Health Program — a new experience that ignited her passion.

"I think my teacher didn't think it was quite a success, but I mean, it set a spark for me," Lawrence said. "Within drawing, I really found that I love reductions where you take the charcoal dust and you lift off. I love that meditative, slow process."

The art is helping me connect with people in new ways.
Gladys Lawrence

Lawrence began taking one art class after another. Now she dances, plays piano and guitar, paints, draws, and writes stories.

"Sometimes if the writing's not happening, I go paint," she said. "If I don't feel like painting, I can pick up and go to guitar or the piano. You know, in the military, you don't really give up. You just go to the next thing. I don't give up."

Art has given Lawrence something she felt was missing.

"It's giving me a voice and a purpose," she said. "I feel like I still got a message. I'm a vet. Like many of my vets, we've gone through a lot of trauma in our lives. Over time, I kind of felt like I was disconnected. The art is helping me connect with people in new ways."

Lawrence said the military prepared her to see possibilities and options, and art has expanded that perspective.

"The art is healing," she said. "It really is. We need the arts. We really do."

Veterans' Voices is presented by Wright-Patt Credit Union. Additional support comes from the Dayton Ombudsman Veterans Transition Team and Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. Veterans' Voices is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.
Tags
Arts & Culture U.S. ArmyVeteransArtsVAMental HealthCommunity Voices
Zack Sliver
Zack Sliver is a Marine Corps veteran, singer-songwriter, and frontman of the band Yuppie, known for combining lyric-driven storytelling with an alternative rock sound. As an Operation Encore artist, he draws on his personal experiences to create music that engages listeners. His work reflects a blend of emotional depth and musical craft.
See stories by Zack Sliver
Will Davis
Will Davis is an accomplished teacher and audio storyteller with over a decade of experience in the podcasting industry.
See stories by Will Davis
Related Content