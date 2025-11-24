© 2025 WYSO
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Veterans' Voices
A veteran-to-veteran storytelling project designed to let Miami Valley veterans describe their own experiences, in their own words with a special focus on stories of re-entry into civilian life.

Ohio Army veteran becomes self-taught artist after military career

WYSO | By Zack Sliver,
Will Davis
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
Split image of Leni D. Anderson as a young Army military police officer on left and as an artist standing next to his painting on right
Leni D. Anderson
/
Contributed
Army veteran Leni D. Anderson during his military service as a military police officer (left) and today as an artist with his work (right). Anderson's paintings have been exhibited at the Smithsonian, Kennedy Center and galleries worldwide. His work is currently on display at the Veterans Art Exhibition at Rife Gallery in Columbus.

Army veteran Leni D. Anderson taught himself to paint after leaving the military and has since exhibited work at the Smithsonian, Kennedy Center, and galleries across the globe.

Anderson's work is currently on display at the Veterans Art Exhibition at the Rife Gallery in downtown Columbus, alongside 22 other veteran artists.

Anderson said he knew from childhood that he would join the Army. He collected military advertisements from magazines and made scrapbooks. But when his battalion commander asked what he planned to do after leaving the service, Anderson surprised himself with his answer.

"I said I was going to become an artist, which was the first thing that popped in my head," Anderson said. "He said, 'Why an artist?' And I said, 'Because I'm tired of people telling me what to do.'"

Anderson's only formal art training was a required class in junior high. He started as a poet and performance artist, touring Ohio and eventually performing nationally. But life on the road grew tiresome, so he taught himself to paint.

With the military, you learn not to give up. Even when things become incredibly difficult, you have to find within yourself the way to muster through.
Leni D. Anderson

Friends who owned a small coffee shop let him hang his early paintings on their walls. When someone bought one for $20, Anderson found the encouragement he needed to continue.

"It's very cathartic because it allows me to take a lot of negative energy, negative memories, and do something constructive and positive," Anderson said. "My paintings are not really happy because of the theme of my work, but still, it's positive because I'm getting that negative energy out of me."

Anderson credits his military training for his artistic success.

"With the military, you learn not to give up," he said. "Even when things become incredibly difficult, you have to find within yourself the way to muster through. So the military taught me how to persevere and accomplish what I want to accomplish."

That perseverance has paid off. Anderson's work has been spotlighted at the Kennedy Center, exhibited at the Smithsonian, and shown internationally in Edinburgh, Berlin, and Dresden. He has received numerous fellowships, grants, and awards.

"I've been fulfilling my commitment to my battalion commander that I was going to be an artist," Anderson said.

