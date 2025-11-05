Studio Session: Dayton band Yuppie faces harsh realities with a smile on their new EP 'Normalie'

Dayton band Yuppie stopped into the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt about their new EP Normalie. When the band gets together every week for practice they aren't just five musicians getting together, they are five strong friends. This bond is the glue that keeps the band going.

"We we look forward to rehearsing every week. It's one of those things where like I've been involved with multiple bands and you kinda feel it after a while, like you know, interpersonal relationships can kinda come in between creativity at times." said drummer Casey Davis. "But with this group so far, there's been none of that. It's just fun day in, day out. It's almost like a therapy session in a way. We all show up to the practice space Wednesday night and Zack has a six pack and we just kind of hang out, commiserate and make music."

The new EP touches on some of the uncomfortable realties that exists in society. Guitarist and lead vocalist Zack Silver says that it's better to take these things head on than to pretend everything is okay.

"The thing about Normalie that I'm loving so much is that it's about trying to fit into a world that feels crooked and realizing you're better off leaning into discomfort than faking peace. It's not about being okay, it's just about being honest. So some of the songs touch on real world events. It was something that as a whole we thought that we needed to talk about."

Stream Normalie on Apple Music and stay up to date with the band on their Instagram.