Studio Session: Dayton band Yuppie faces harsh realities with a smile on their new EP 'Normalie'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:35 PM EST
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton band Yuppie stopped into the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt about their new EP Normalie. When the band gets together every week for practice they aren't just five musicians getting together, they are five strong friends. This bond is the glue that keeps the band going.

"We we look forward to rehearsing every week. It's one of those things where like I've been involved with multiple bands and you kinda feel it after a while, like you know, interpersonal relationships can kinda come in between creativity at times." said drummer Casey Davis. "But with this group so far, there's been none of that. It's just fun day in, day out. It's almost like a therapy session in a way. We all show up to the practice space Wednesday night and Zack has a six pack and we just kind of hang out, commiserate and make music."

The new EP touches on some of the uncomfortable realties that exists in society. Guitarist and lead vocalist Zack Silver says that it's better to take these things head on than to pretend everything is okay.

"The thing about Normalie that I'm loving so much is that it's about trying to fit into a world that feels crooked and realizing you're better off leaning into discomfort than faking peace. It's not about being okay, it's just about being honest. So some of the songs touch on real world events. It was something that as a whole we thought that we needed to talk about."

Stream Normalie on Apple Music and stay up to date with the band on their Instagram.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
