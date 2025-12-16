© 2025 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Nashville based Ciera Mackenzie reflects on twelve years of songwriting

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST
Juliet Fromholt

Nashville based singer-songwriter Ciera Mackenzie visited the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt. Even from a very early age Mackenzie knew that singing and song writing were bound to be a huge part of her life.

"I've always been singing. My first performance ever was singing at my parents' wedding, I was four years old. Since then I was kinda like,'Oh! I like that.' My mom had my brothers and sisters and I start taking music lessons, and I kind of took off with it."

After Mackenzie's first gig at twelve years old, she was pointed in the direction of Nashville where she is now currently based today. Mackenzie says that those early days were absolutely integral to her success today.

"I had the Hannah Montana backstage DVD. So I wore that thing out and I saw her doing like vocal warmups and backstage writing songs and I was like,'That's what I want to do." said Mackenzie. "So luckily my grandparents got me a guitar for Christmas one year and I just kind of took off with it and now here I am twelve years later."

You can find out more about Ciera Mackenzie on her Instagram or on her website.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
