Studio Session: Nashville based Ciera Mackenzie reflects on twelve years of songwriting

Nashville based singer-songwriter Ciera Mackenzie visited the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt. Even from a very early age Mackenzie knew that singing and song writing were bound to be a huge part of her life.

"I've always been singing. My first performance ever was singing at my parents' wedding, I was four years old. Since then I was kinda like,'Oh! I like that.' My mom had my brothers and sisters and I start taking music lessons, and I kind of took off with it."

After Mackenzie's first gig at twelve years old, she was pointed in the direction of Nashville where she is now currently based today. Mackenzie says that those early days were absolutely integral to her success today.

"I had the Hannah Montana backstage DVD. So I wore that thing out and I saw her doing like vocal warmups and backstage writing songs and I was like,'That's what I want to do." said Mackenzie. "So luckily my grandparents got me a guitar for Christmas one year and I just kind of took off with it and now here I am twelve years later."

You can find out more about Ciera Mackenzie on her Instagram or on her website.