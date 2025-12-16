Studio Session: Moviola releases 'Earthbound' on NY based label Dromedary Records

Over about 30 years Columbus based band Moviola has released a lot of records, but their latest album, Earthbound, has received a lot of positive response says guitarist and vocalist Jerry Dannemiller.

"We've put out eleven-ish records on various labels and this one's been fantastic. It's been a great experience and folks seem to like it. We're going out and playing some shows on the road and we've played over the Midwest the last couple of weekends and then we're going to East Coast in February. So we're really excited."

After this many years of writing music together the band's creative process is a well oiled machine where everyone's contributions meld together.

"Everyone has really come along as a songwriter and we kind of see it as a songwriting collective." said guitarist and keyboardist Jake Housh. "It's just the evolution of doing this forever- you bring a song into this group and it comes out a better song. I mean that's the real thing is using that collaboration to make the song as good as it can be and I really appreciate writing them in this context."

Stream or purchase their latest album Earthbound out now on Dromedary Records.