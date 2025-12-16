© 2025 WYSO
Studio Session: Moviola releases 'Earthbound' on NY based label Dromedary Records

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:15 PM EST
Barry Leonhard

Over about 30 years Columbus based band Moviola has released a lot of records, but their latest album, Earthbound, has received a lot of positive response says guitarist and vocalist Jerry Dannemiller.

"We've put out eleven-ish records on various labels and this one's been fantastic. It's been a great experience and folks seem to like it. We're going out and playing some shows on the road and we've played over the Midwest the last couple of weekends and then we're going to East Coast in February. So we're really excited."

After this many years of writing music together the band's creative process is a well oiled machine where everyone's contributions meld together.

"Everyone has really come along as a songwriter and we kind of see it as a songwriting collective." said guitarist and keyboardist Jake Housh. "It's just the evolution of doing this forever- you bring a song into this group and it comes out a better song. I mean that's the real thing is using that collaboration to make the song as good as it can be and I really appreciate writing them in this context."

Stream or purchase their latest album Earthbound out now on Dromedary Records.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
