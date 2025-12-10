Studio Session: Cincinnati duo Lung forge ahead with their latest album 'The Swankeeper'

Cincinnati based duo Lung stopped by the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt about their latest album The Swankeeper.

"That record, it's just like a time capsule of a couple of years," said Kate Wakefield (cello and vocals). "And I feel like every time we do a record, I'm like,'This is gonna be the best record we ever do.' You want it to be something that you love and that you feel every word behind, you know? And so that record is like a very emotional record for me. It was very alive for the time when we were writing it."

For The Swankeeper Wakefield has adopted a new set of effects for her vocals that push the sound further into the noise rock that Dayton has become known for.

"You can only be around [prior tour mates] the Brainiac folks for so long without like turning into them a little- accidentally like emulating. We're not them, but we wish we were sometimes." says Wakefield.

Stream and purchase Lung's latest album The Swankeeper out now on Cincinnati based Feel It Records.

