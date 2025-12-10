© 2025 WYSO
Studio Session: Cincinnati duo Lung forge ahead with their latest album 'The Swankeeper'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published December 10, 2025 at 10:11 PM EST
Barry Leonhard

Cincinnati based duo Lung stopped by the WYSO studios to perform live on Kaleidoscope and chat with host Juliet Fromholt about their latest album The Swankeeper.

"That record, it's just like a time capsule of a couple of years," said Kate Wakefield (cello and vocals). "And I feel like every time we do a record, I'm like,'This is gonna be the best record we ever do.' You want it to be something that you love and that you feel every word behind, you know? And so that record is like a very emotional record for me. It was very alive for the time when we were writing it."

For The Swankeeper Wakefield has adopted a new set of effects for her vocals that push the sound further into the noise rock that Dayton has become known for.

"You can only be around [prior tour mates] the Brainiac folks for so long without like turning into them a little- accidentally like emulating. We're not them, but we wish we were sometimes." says Wakefield.

Stream and purchase Lung's latest album The Swankeeper out now on Cincinnati based Feel It Records.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO's digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
