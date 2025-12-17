© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

The best albums of 2025 with WYSO and Off Shelf

By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:10 PM EST
WYSO
/
WYSO

Every year, WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour count down their top ten albums of the year together live on Kaleidoscope. Here are each of their lists of the best albums of 2025.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2025
10. Manslaughter 777 - God's World (Thrill Jockey)
09. Dano - Nuevos Trapos (Ziontifik Music / Mécèn Ent.)
08. yaya bey - do it afraid (drink sum wtr)
07. Damon Locks - List of Demands (International Anthem)
06. KAROL G - Tropicoqueta (Bichota / Interscope)
05. Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Rimas)
04. Nicholas Gombert & James Weeks - G O M B E R T (Another Timbre)
03. Johnathan Blake - My Life Matters (Blue Note)
02. billy woods - GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz)
01. ROSALÍA - LUX (Columbia)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

WYSO's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2025
Note: the videos contain unedited versions of the songs that may have explicit lyrics.

10. Nightmares on Wax - Echo45 Sound System (Warp Records)

09. Erika de Casier - Lifetime (Independent Jeep)

08. Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green (ANTI-)

07. Aesop Rock - Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers)

06. Mereba - The Breeze Grew a Fire (Secretly Canadian)

05. Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan)

04. Sudan Archives - THE BPM (Stones Throw)

03. Lido Pimienta - La Belleza (ANTI-)

02. Blondshell - If You Asked For A Picture (Partisan)

01. Tune-Yards - Better Dreaming (4AD)

Tags
Kaleidoscope Music
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt