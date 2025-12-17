The best albums of 2025 with WYSO and Off Shelf

Every year, WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour count down their top ten albums of the year together live on Kaleidoscope. Here are each of their lists of the best albums of 2025.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2025

10. Manslaughter 777 - God's World (Thrill Jockey)

09. Dano - Nuevos Trapos (Ziontifik Music / Mécèn Ent.)

08. yaya bey - do it afraid (drink sum wtr)

07. Damon Locks - List of Demands (International Anthem)

06. KAROL G - Tropicoqueta (Bichota / Interscope)

05. Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Rimas)

04. Nicholas Gombert & James Weeks - G O M B E R T (Another Timbre)

03. Johnathan Blake - My Life Matters (Blue Note)

02. billy woods - GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz)

01. ROSALÍA - LUX (Columbia)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

WYSO's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2025

Note: the videos contain unedited versions of the songs that may have explicit lyrics.

10. Nightmares on Wax - Echo45 Sound System (Warp Records)

09. Erika de Casier - Lifetime (Independent Jeep)

08. Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green (ANTI-)

07. Aesop Rock - Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers)

06. Mereba - The Breeze Grew a Fire (Secretly Canadian)

05. Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan)

04. Sudan Archives - THE BPM (Stones Throw)

03. Lido Pimienta - La Belleza (ANTI-)

02. Blondshell - If You Asked For A Picture (Partisan)

01. Tune-Yards - Better Dreaming (4AD)