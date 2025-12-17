Studio Session: crabswithoutlegs present 'A Very Crabby Christmas' Dec 18 at the Brightside

This Thursday, December 18, local band crabswithoutlegs will host A Very Crabby Christmas at The Brightside starting at 8PM. The show will feature a musical put together by the members of crabswithoutlegs as well as a performance by Columbus band Dairy Family.

crabswithoutlegs is ever-evolving in its sound and lineup. Drummer Nathaniel Asamoah says this is what keeps things fresh and inspiring.

"With new iterations, new members, there seems to be new oil and fresh, new ideas. So we always get new people who bring different perspectives. We have people from gospel backgrounds, we have people from neo-soul backgrounds, jazz backgrounds. So every single addition, every new person has kind of given this group more life to keep us going."

The band has discussed doing a holiday show for years but really wanted to make it special says percussionist Spencer Morelock.

"We're really trying to take an approach that we've never done or seen. We each picked our own song, but then we worked it, I wrote a script, and we worked into a storyline. The general storyline is Eleanor, our lead singer, she loses the meaning of Christmas, she forgets her Christmas spirit, and through the power of music, we have to bring it back. So it's part theater, it's almost a musical."

Get your tickets now for the family friendly event, A Very Crabby Christmas, this Thursday Dec 18 at The Brightside.