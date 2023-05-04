Military & Aviation

Commentary: WWII airman's remains identified after 80 years - Remembering the storied mission of 'Operation Tidal Wave'
Recently it was reported that the remains of a WWII airman from Dayton, Ohio had been identified. First Lt. Howard L.Dixon, was a member of the 93rd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. He had been on one of the most storied missions of the war, Operation Tidal Wave — flown on August 1st, 1943. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts.
On August 23, 2022, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of First Lieutenant Howard L. Dickson, of Dayton, missing from World War II.
