Military & Aviation

Commentary: WWII airman's remains identified after 80 years - Remembering the storied mission of 'Operation Tidal Wave'
Recently it was reported that the remains of a WWII airman from Dayton, Ohio had been identified. First Lt. Howard L.Dixon, was a member of the 93rd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. He had been on one of the most storied missions of the war, Operation Tidal Wave — flown on August 1st, 1943. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts.
The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. The 28th season of The Wall That Heals began on March 16, 2023 in San Luis Obispo, CA on a visit to 32 communities during the year. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
Vietnam War memorial traveling exhibit on display in Centerville
Making change through action: Cassie Barlow and the importance of volunteering
