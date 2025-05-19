Clark State College partners with Rosie Project to offer free IT certifications to military spouses

Clark State College is set to offer free IT certifications to military spouses with a new nonprofit partner.

The Rosie Project helps military spouses build careers in information technology. The partnership will offer college courses in network administration, cloud computing, and cyber security.

“So not only do you know how to build networks, but you also know how they have to be protected, how they get to interact with the online interface with the rest of the world,” said Adam Parrillo, Dean of the School of Business and Applied Technologies at Clark State.

He said it aims to offer military spouses an entry point into in-demand IT careers. Participants will earn three industry-recognized IT certifications over six months and receive career support from both the Rosie Project and Clark State.

“Our programs are already designed to take folks who don't have a background in certain career pathways and to train them from the ground up, essentially,” Parrillo said.

Ryann Beaschler Clark State College's partnership with the Rosie Project will add to their 50% tuition discount granted to military members and their spouses.

The coursework is tailored to fit career opportunities at and around military bases.

“These skill sets are used everywhere,” Parrillo said. “As military spouses need to move around with their spouse that's being redeployed or repositioned in different locations, these are skill sets they can utilize both remotely and in new locations.”

The program runs in six month cohorts, starting in the spring and fall.

Participants must have a high school diploma or GED, be able to obtain a United States security clearance, and attend in-person sessions.

Those interested can apply at on the Rosie Project's website.

