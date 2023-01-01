The world famous aviator, General Chuck Yeager, died earlier this month he was 97. Yeager was born in Hamlin, West Virginia, enlisted after high school, and flew 64 combat missions as a fighter pilot against Germany during world during world war two. After that, he trained as a test pilot here in Dayton and in 1947 became the first man to break the sound barrier. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson, met Yeager several times and has this remembrance.

Listen • 5:00