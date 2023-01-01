Dan Patterson
Dan Patterson is an aviation historian and photographer. You can see more of his photos at his website, www.flyinghistory.com
During the State of the Union address, President Biden help up Ohio as a beacon of hope fir a resurgence in American manufacturing because of Intel's announcement that it will invent at least $20 billion in a new facility east of Columbus to make microchips. Aviation commentator Dan Patterson has a historical perspective on this news.
Last month it looked like the city of Dayton would allow its demolition, but now, it appears that the city is willing to consider redevelopment proposals.
A few weeks ago, the skies over Greene County were filled with sights and sounds of American cargo transports from WWII. Aviation photographer and author Dan Patterson has some thoughts about that.
NASA let us know, after Perseverance had landed on Mars, that a small piece of fabric from the Wright brothers’ 1903 Flyer has made the journey too -- and is attached to a small helicopter which is going to fly over the Martian surface maybe as soon as this weekend. Aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts.
The world famous aviator, General Chuck Yeager, died earlier this month he was 97. Yeager was born in Hamlin, West Virginia, enlisted after high school, and flew 64 combat missions as a fighter pilot against Germany during world during world war two. After that, he trained as a test pilot here in Dayton and in 1947 became the first man to break the sound barrier. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson, met Yeager several times and has this remembrance.
If you need a break from man-made entertainment, there’s still time to see Comet NEOWISE in the night sky over southwest Ohio. Get a pair of binoculars…
WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson has had some time on his hands lately like many of us. And he’s used the extra hours of isolation to return to a…
The basics of flying are a time tested routine that goes back to the Wright brothers. Aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts about that and…
World War I ended 100 years ago. It was called The Great War and the War to end all Wars, and the centuries long way of fighting on the ground changed to…
15 years after the Wright brothers first flew at Kitty Hawk, airplanes were weapons. The 12 horsepower motor and the frailties of the first airplane gave…