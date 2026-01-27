One Small Step: 'I think what being patriotic is, is taking care of your neighbor.'

One Small Step with WYSO brings strangers with different beliefs together for a conversation — not to debate politics, but to simply get to know each other.

The project was created by StoryCorps.

For this conversation, Amy Hart of Fairborn and Emily Anderson of Troy discuss connecting with strangers to share perspectives. Hart questions government but values the country’s ideals and the need for active participation, while Anderson defines patriotism as caring for others and taking meaningful action.

They agree people can unite to improve the country despite its challenges. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity

Anderson: Amy, what made you want to have this conversation?

Hart: I saw a thing about it on Facebook, and it just looked like a really interesting concept, getting complete strangers together to talk about views and opinions. I think people are more alike than they are different.

Anderson: I absolutely agree. We're not communicating as well, despite like how many ways there are to communicate. So I was really excited to have the opportunity to meet somebody and have a conversation, really is the biggest thing. So I have to agree.

Anderson: Well, this is a good question. Have you ever felt patriotic or unpatriotic?

Hart: Oh, goodness. That's kind of a loaded question, isn't it? Because so often patriotism is associated with supporting the government. And I definitely am not a fan of our government in general — both parties, because I think they're all garbage. Really, I mean, I couldn't even tell you the last time I saw a halfway decent politician. But I think what we say we stand for and what we have historically stood for, I think is incredible. I think we've gotten away from that, we bring too much politics into it and not enough people.

And then of course, you know, leadership on both sides of the, both sides of the — what do they call it — the aisle, haven't done a great job at that either. I always joke that I think all the congressmen after they get done with session, they're back in some back room all sharing a scotch and soda and laughing at the American people. You know, I think there's less division in Congress than we see on the screen. But I wish the country could get back to what it was, but not in all ways. I mean, obviously we have our dark periods of history, too, and we need to move forward on other things. So, I don't know if that makes me a patriot. I'm not ready to move to another country yet. I think this country needs work, but I think it takes people like us to work on it to make it better.

Anderson: Yeah, I mean, for what it's worth, what I view as patriotic — I think that what we're doing here is extremely patriotic. You know, I read something recently or saw something recently that was talking about how there's sort of this American aesthetic, you know, like the red, white and blue. But that's not exactly it, that's more of an aesthetic. That's not actually being patriotic. I think what being patriotic is, is taking care of your neighbor, it's all of those things that we were supposed to be founded on.

Even though, like you said, we have some really dark times in our past and dark history that we can't ignore. But this is a beautiful country with beautiful people. And yeah, I'm not in any hurry to leave. I'm in a big hurry to make it better.

One Small Step with WYSO is produced by the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. This series is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and presented by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation.