Trae ElzyCommunity Voices Producer
Tracy ‘Trae’ Elzy grew up in a radio station in Detroit where her father, Gene Elzy, was music director and had a jazz and blues music program. She is a nature enthusiast who works to promote inclusive outdoor experiences for all to enjoy. She’s a licensed psychotherapist and multimedia artist.
Community outreach specialist Sheena Johnson and yoga teacher Tiffany Brown share how Five Rivers Metro Parks wants to build trust and create healing spaces for everyone.
This episode of WYSO's podcast and radio series, 'We Outside', explores how two Black men in Ohio use nature and movement to support their mental health and find healing.
WYSO's new podcast 'We Outside' with Trae Elzy explores how Black communities find peace, purpose, and mental wellness through outdoor spaces in southwest Ohio.
When WYSO Producer Trae Elzy goes hiking in the Miami Valley, she notices that people who look like her are absent. This makes her ask, "Where are all the Black folks?"