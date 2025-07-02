How nature became mental health medicine for two Black men in Southwest Ohio

We Outside is produced for the ear and designed to be heard, not read. We strongly encourage you to listen to the audio by clicking on the blue "LISTEN" button above, which includes emotion and emphasis not on the page.

As a psychotherapist, I've dedicated my career to supporting all of my clients, but I carry a special mission in my heart to serve people from communities that often face extra barriers to care. That includes Black and brown communities, LGBTQIA+ communities, women, and people with disabilities.

One of the most supportive practices I recommend — when it's safe and accessible — is simply to go outside.

I've seen it work again and again in my practice. And I've felt it myself. There were days when I didn't think that a walk around the block would change very much, but after just a few steps under the trees, I could feel my shoulders start to lower and my breath return to my body.

There's a growing body of research showing that time spent in nature can help reduce stress, ease anxiety, and improve our sense of wellbeing. But for many people in Black communities, accessing these outdoor spaces — and feeling safe and welcome in them — can present unique challenges.

That's why I talked with two men from my own community, the Black community, about how being outdoors has supported their mental health, their healing, and their joy.

Matthew Adams

Meet Matthew Adams from Trotwood, who has wisdom to share about his mental health journey and the reasons he gets outside as much as possible.

"Every now and then I go for a walk. I get started and I think, you know, it's just my headspace is too bad. I don't think this is really going to help, but I need something to do so I'm just going to walk," Adams said. "I always think that this is going to be the time that it doesn't work. And the trick for that is: keep walking until you forget why you started walking in the first place, and I guarantee you're going to feel better."

That part. That's what I mean when I say movement can be medicine. Not a cure, but a steady balm. A mood lifter. A pattern breaker.

"It's really good for me because in addition to lifting my mood to near ecstatic heights, it also gets my head out of whatever might be swirling around in my mind," Adams said.

Derick Wilson

Derick Wilson knows this truth, too. He's a personal trainer and founder of Fire Flame Fitness in Dayton, but his journey didn't start in a gym.

"I was in a dark place for about five years, and the only thing that I could do was to burn steam off and to get my mind right," Wilson said. "And I didn't know that it would save me — fitness saved my life though. And I did not know that that would be what kept me going. It was a coping mechanism, then it was a passion, and then next thing you know it became my purpose."

Now Derek trains people in the park, running laps, stopping at every bench for pushups and jumping jacks — whatever your body allows. His approach is deeply rooted in community and inclusion.

"I always want people to feel like they're part of the game, you know. So I never leave people. I might go ahead of you a little bit, but I'll stop until you catch up with me or I lag back just to make sure everybody's fine," he said.

Wilson has created something powerful: an accountability support group where all of his clients share recipes, ask questions, answer questions, and simply support each other.

"We outside the rest of the summer — the indoors are OK, but the holistic approach is getting that sun. We need the vitamin D," Wilson said. "You know, you got to be safe out there. But at the same time, I love it when it's scorching hot because I know what it does to my body. And charging up, getting that energy, resetting, recharging your body and your mind."

These are just two voices from the many stories of people in the Black community enjoying the outdoors, finding joy, building community, and healing through movement. As we continue exploring these connections between nature, mental health, and community in the Miami Valley, one thing is clear: when we step outside, we're not just moving our bodies — we're nurturing our spirits.

