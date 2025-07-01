© 2025 WYSO
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
We Outside
We Outside is a new series from WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices that amplifies the voices of people of color in outdoor spaces. Hosted by Trae Elzy, the show celebrates the healing and empowerment that nature offers to diverse communities.

'We Outside' amplifies the voices of people of color in outdoor spaces

WYSO | By Tracy Elzy
Published July 1, 2025 at 9:57 PM EDT
Stephen Rumbaugh
What does it mean to find peace, purpose, and power in the great outdoors while being rooted in community?

That's the central question driving "We Outside," a new podcast and radio series from WYSO that explores the intersection of mental wellness, outdoor recreation, and community building in Black communities across the Miami Valley and beyond.

Hosted by Tracy "Trae" Elzy, a licensed psychotherapist, multimedia artist, and WYSO Community Voices producer, the series examines stories of resilience, restoration, and representation in parks, on trails, and along the riverfront.

The series is supported by Five Rivers MetroParks and produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

New episodes of "We Outside" are available on WYSO.org and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tracy Elzy
Tracy ‘Trae’ Elzy grew up in a radio station in Detroit where her father, Gene Elzy, was music director and had a jazz and blues music program.
