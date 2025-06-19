© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
The official Translucent podcast logo, featuring bold lettering over the pink, blue, and white stripes of the transgender pride flag. Produced by 91.3 WYSO, Translucent amplifies trans voices and everyday stories too often left out of mainstream media.
Translucent
Translucent amplifies trans voices, humanizes the transgender community, and creates space for the real everyday conversations that don't make headlines. Hosted by Antioch College student and WYSO Community Voices Producer Lee Wade, this series goes beyond the political rhetoric to share authentic stories of resilience, family, community, and hope.

‘Translucent’ amplifies trans voices in Ohio in new WYSO series

WYSO | By Lee Wade
Published June 19, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
The logo for Translucent, a WYSO podcast and Community Voices series that amplifies transgender voices and stories of identity, resilience, and community.
Stephen Rumbaugh
The logo for Translucent, a WYSO podcast and Community Voices series that amplifies transgender voices and stories of identity, resilience, and community.

WYSO’s latest Eichelberger Center for Community Voices series, Translucent, invites listeners into the lived experiences of transgender people, sharing stories of resilience, community, and hope. Hosted by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade, the series aims to go beyond the typical narratives by highlighting strength and success rather than focusing on hardship.

“We need to do a lot of work getting our stories out there,” said the Executive Director of Transgender Law Center, Shelby Chestnut. “Not to tell the sob story of the trans person, but to share stories of resilience and community success.”

To hear new episodes of Translucent, tune in every Friday on 91.3 WYSO FM during Morning Edition or stream on WYSO.org.

Translucent is made possible with support from The Rubi Girls Foundation.
Tags
Arts & Culture Transgender IssuesTransgenderLGBTQ+Community VoicesOhio Republicans
Lee Wade
Lee Wade is a Community Voices Producer and Intern at WYSO. He is also a student at Antioch College, where he studies Media Arts and Communications.
See stories by Lee Wade
Related Content