‘Translucent’ amplifies trans voices in Ohio in new WYSO series

WYSO’s latest Eichelberger Center for Community Voices series, Translucent, invites listeners into the lived experiences of transgender people, sharing stories of resilience, community, and hope. Hosted by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade, the series aims to go beyond the typical narratives by highlighting strength and success rather than focusing on hardship.

“We need to do a lot of work getting our stories out there,” said the Executive Director of Transgender Law Center, Shelby Chestnut. “Not to tell the sob story of the trans person, but to share stories of resilience and community success.”

To hear new episodes of Translucent, tune in every Friday on 91.3 WYSO FM during Morning Edition or stream on WYSO.org.

Translucent is made possible with support from The Rubi Girls Foundation.