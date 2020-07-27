-
COVID-19 didn’t stop the sap from rising in the maple trees around the towns of Selma, South Charleston and Pitchin in Clark County, but it did sideline some of the people who usually help Ben Hamilton make his maple syrup. So WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford volunteered. After 265 gallons of syrup had been made, he filed this report.
