© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction begins on 40 homes for first-time buyers in Dayton

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Multiple Dayton neighborhoods will see 40 newly constructed homes to encourage first-time buyers to "settle down roots" in Montgomery County.
Courtesy of Montgomery County Land Bank
/
Montgomery County Land Bank
Multiple Dayton neighborhoods will see newly constructed homes to encourage first-time buyers to set down roots in Montgomery County.

The construction of 40 starter homes is underway in Dayton's Madden Hills, Fairview and Dayton Triangle neighborhoods.

One- and two-story homes are being built to include three bedrooms, two or two and a half bathrooms and a one- or two-car garage.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Donna Davis, Madden Hills Neighborhood Association vice president in a press release. “We look forward to first-time homebuyers setting down roots and bringing new energy and opportunities to shape the future of Madden Hills moving forward.”

Centerstone Homes and Ohio Regional Constructors are building the energy-efficient, low-maintenance houses with help from the Montgomery County Land Bank’s Welcome Home Ohio Program.

The program is focused on building first-time homeownership opportunities in the county for income-eligible residents.

“The Land Bank’s target audience is intentional," said Emmy Fabich, Housing Development Program Manager in a press release. "This program is an opportunity for hard-working individuals to own a home, build generational wealth and help further strengthen the fabric of the community.”

In addition to new homes, the program will help promote the completion of renovations on 20 single-family homes in 17 additional neighborhoods through spring 2026.

All of the homes supported by the program will include new kitchen appliances as well as a new washer and dryer set.

Listings start at around $170,000 and each home will qualify for a property tax exemption for 15 years.

To be eligible, interested buyers must be at or below 80% area median income for Montgomery County and commit to completing a financial literacy program.

Applicants must also be able to obtain a pre-approval letter from a mortgage provider.

More information about the Welcome Home Ohio Program and applications are also available at mclandbank.com.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Montgomery CountyHousinghousing developmentAffordable HousingDaytonTaxesFamilyMortgageConstruction
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank