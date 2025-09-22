Construction begins on 40 homes for first-time buyers in Dayton

The construction of 40 starter homes is underway in Dayton's Madden Hills, Fairview and Dayton Triangle neighborhoods.

One- and two-story homes are being built to include three bedrooms, two or two and a half bathrooms and a one- or two-car garage.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Donna Davis, Madden Hills Neighborhood Association vice president in a press release. “We look forward to first-time homebuyers setting down roots and bringing new energy and opportunities to shape the future of Madden Hills moving forward.”

Centerstone Homes and Ohio Regional Constructors are building the energy-efficient, low-maintenance houses with help from the Montgomery County Land Bank’s Welcome Home Ohio Program.

The program is focused on building first-time homeownership opportunities in the county for income-eligible residents.

“The Land Bank’s target audience is intentional," said Emmy Fabich, Housing Development Program Manager in a press release. "This program is an opportunity for hard-working individuals to own a home, build generational wealth and help further strengthen the fabric of the community.”

In addition to new homes, the program will help promote the completion of renovations on 20 single-family homes in 17 additional neighborhoods through spring 2026.

All of the homes supported by the program will include new kitchen appliances as well as a new washer and dryer set.

Listings start at around $170,000 and each home will qualify for a property tax exemption for 15 years.

To be eligible, interested buyers must be at or below 80% area median income for Montgomery County and commit to completing a financial literacy program.

Applicants must also be able to obtain a pre-approval letter from a mortgage provider.

More information about the Welcome Home Ohio Program and applications are also available at mclandbank.com.