'Red Shadows at Saugatuck' by Randy Overbeck: Ghost-hunting mystery

Randy Overbeck's latest installment in his Haunted Shores series of mysteries is set mostly in Michigan. His protagonist, Darrell Henshaw, is heading to a family reunion of sorts with his wife and son. The son, Leo, is 5 years old, and like his dad, he also has the ability to see ghosts. This situation provides the author with ample opportunities to explore a world where father and son are seeing the same spirits while the third member of the group, Darrell's wife Erin, politely goes along with whatever ghost hunting her family gets into. This mystery unfolds in the scenic enclave of Saugatuck, which has become a magnet for tourism and, over the last several decades, a playground for the wealthy.

