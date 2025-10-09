© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

'Red Shadows at Saugatuck' by Randy Overbeck: Ghost-hunting mystery

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Book cover of Red Shadows at Saugatuck showing a sailboat on dark waters with stormy sky and ghostly atmosphere
Red Shadows at Saugatuck by Randy Overbeck, the fourth Haunted Shores mystery addressing missing and murdered indigenous women.

Randy Overbeck's latest installment in his Haunted Shores series of mysteries is set mostly in Michigan. His protagonist, Darrell Henshaw, is heading to a family reunion of sorts with his wife and son. The son, Leo, is 5 years old, and like his dad, he also has the ability to see ghosts. This situation provides the author with ample opportunities to explore a world where father and son are seeing the same spirits while the third member of the group, Darrell's wife Erin, politely goes along with whatever ghost hunting her family gets into. This mystery unfolds in the scenic enclave of Saugatuck, which has become a magnet for tourism and, over the last several decades, a playground for the wealthy.

Book Nook FamilyNative AmericansGhostsFiction
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
