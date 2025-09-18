'Cipher' by Jeremy B. Jones: Decoding Ancestor's Scandalous Diaries

Do you believe in miracles? How about coincidences? There was a lot of that happening when Jeremy Jones found out about the secret diaries that one of his ancestors had written in code.

Jones was visiting his grandmother when she showed him a yellowed newspaper clipping about some mysterious diaries that had been found and then decoded. She offhandedly mentioned they had been written by their direct ancestor. Jones had been looking for an idea for a new book, and had he ever found it. The fact that these diaries still actually existed was the first miracle. Then Jones was able to track down a rare copy of the book that the cryptographer who broke the diary codes wrote about them. This is an astonishing story.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.