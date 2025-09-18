© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

'Cipher' by Jeremy B. Jones: Decoding Ancestor's Scandalous Diaries

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Book cover of Cipher by Jeremy B. Jones showing hanging strings or threads against a sepia background, suggesting coded secrets and family connections
Cipher by Jeremy B. Jones tells the story of discovering and decoding his ancestor's secret 19th-century diaries written in symbols.

Do you believe in miracles? How about coincidences? There was a lot of that happening when Jeremy Jones found out about the secret diaries that one of his ancestors had written in code.

Jones was visiting his grandmother when she showed him a yellowed newspaper clipping about some mysterious diaries that had been found and then decoded. She offhandedly mentioned they had been written by their direct ancestor. Jones had been looking for an idea for a new book, and had he ever found it. The fact that these diaries still actually existed was the first miracle. Then Jones was able to track down a rare copy of the book that the cryptographer who broke the diary codes wrote about them. This is an astonishing story.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
