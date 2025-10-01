© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

'Crooks' by Lou Berney: Crime family novel about the Mercurios

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Book cover of Crooks by Lou Berney showing white silhouettes of a crime family against a black background with red text
Crooks by Lou Berney follows the Mercurio crime family through four decades of adventures across America.

Lou Berney always surprises me. Every book is so different. He has really outdone himself with his latest one, 'Crooks.' This is the story of the Mercurio crime family, but it isn't what you might expect.

For one thing, it isn't very violent. For another, it is vastly entertaining. The patriarch of the family has to flee Las Vegas, so he takes his family to the relative safety and obscurity of Oklahoma City. You might think that since there are guys in Vegas looking for him that he'll be keeping a low profile. No. He opens a popular disco. After all, this was the 1970s, and disco was all the rage. It just gets better after that. I loved this book.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

