'Crooks' by Lou Berney: Crime family novel about the Mercurios

Lou Berney always surprises me. Every book is so different. He has really outdone himself with his latest one, 'Crooks.' This is the story of the Mercurio crime family, but it isn't what you might expect.

For one thing, it isn't very violent. For another, it is vastly entertaining. The patriarch of the family has to flee Las Vegas, so he takes his family to the relative safety and obscurity of Oklahoma City. You might think that since there are guys in Vegas looking for him that he'll be keeping a low profile. No. He opens a popular disco. After all, this was the 1970s, and disco was all the rage. It just gets better after that. I loved this book.

