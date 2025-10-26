Beth Macy's 'Paper Girl': Growing up in Urbana, Ohio memoir

Beth Macy just published her fifth book, 'Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America,' and she seems to be everywhere these days — on the radio, in the newspaper, and appearing all over the place on book tour.

I'm happy for her that she is getting so much attention for this book. She has appeared on this program for all of her books. This one is the most personal one so far, and there's a good reason that it is getting so much notice lately: It is timely and relevant, and it offers us some ways to try to extricate ourselves from this polarized mess of a country we are living in these days.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.