Book Nook

Beth Macy's 'Paper Girl': Growing up in Urbana, Ohio memoir

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 26, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Book cover of Paper Girl by Beth Macy showing vintage black and white photo of young girl in dress standing by building
Contributed
/
Beth Macy
Paper Girl by Beth Macy, a memoir about growing up in Urbana, Ohio, and finding hope in fractured America.

Beth Macy just published her fifth book, 'Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America,' and she seems to be everywhere these days — on the radio, in the newspaper, and appearing all over the place on book tour.

I'm happy for her that she is getting so much attention for this book. She has appeared on this program for all of her books. This one is the most personal one so far, and there's a good reason that it is getting so much notice lately: It is timely and relevant, and it offers us some ways to try to extricate ourselves from this polarized mess of a country we are living in these days.

