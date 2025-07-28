Day Air Ballpark receives Newsweek Fans’ Choice Award

The Day Air Ballpark has received Newsweek’s 2025 Fans’ Choice Award for Best Single-A Ballpark in the United States.

The Dayton Dragons’ stadium is also the first-place winner of two of the Dayton Daily News’ “Best of Dayton” categories, including Best Attraction and Best Family Fun Destination.

Team president Robert Murphey said in a press statement that they are pleased by the recognition from Newsweek.

“While we work extremely hard to keep everything first class and professional, we really have to tip our caps to our corporate partners, season ticket holders, group leaders, and the entire community for helping us keep this building sold out for the past 25 seasons," he said. "It is truly remarkable what has been built here in downtown Dayton — we have the best fans in sports.”

Stadium features that the Dayton Dragons credit for these awards include seating options, hospitality, customer service, concessions, technology, kids activities, location and upkeep.

These features include a multi-million-dollar entertainment control room and in-house TV studio, which enables the team to broadcast its own TV games for the public.

The Dayton Dragons' ownership has also contributed over $20 million back into the ballpark through repairs, maintenance and capital improvements over the last 25 seasons.

Among those improvements: a brand-new $6 million Diamond Club event center, which will be used for Dragons games and year-round event hosting. The event center is scheduled to open Sept. 15.