Book Nook

Bill Vitek on Community and Place in 'Rooted in the Land' on Book Nook

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 31, 2025 at 1:46 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover for "Rooted in the Land: Essays on Community and Place" edited by William Vitek and Wes Jackson, featuring four black-and-white photographs of rural farmland and houses arranged in a grid on an olive green background
Contributed
/
William Vitek and Wes Jackson
"Rooted in the Land: Essays on Community and Place" edited by William Vitek and Wes Jackson

Thirty years ago, I talked to Bill Vitek about this essay collection he put together with Wes Jackson. These gentlemen have spent years building communities and figuring out what makes them work and how to make them stronger. It is so much easier to tear a community apart than it is to build one. In our present time, communities are facing many new challenges. This is a very valuable book.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
