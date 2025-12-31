Bill Vitek on Community and Place in 'Rooted in the Land' on Book Nook

Thirty years ago, I talked to Bill Vitek about this essay collection he put together with Wes Jackson. These gentlemen have spent years building communities and figuring out what makes them work and how to make them stronger. It is so much easier to tear a community apart than it is to build one. In our present time, communities are facing many new challenges. This is a very valuable book.

