Expect a crowd at the Foodbank's 2025 Thanksgiving drive-thru

The Foodbank will also host a special holiday drive-thru food distribution Tuesday.

The drive-thru will be at the Foodbank's own facility from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This distribution is in partnership with AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation to support local families experiencing financial hardship during the holidays.

“A lot of people might remember our COVID drive-thru that we held with the really long lines that wrapped around our building,” Wright said. “It's going to be set up similar to that.”

Volunteers from the Women of AES will be on-site to load food into cars at 56 Armor Place.

Residents of Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties are invited to receive free holiday baking hens, fresh produce and other pantry staples at the drive-thru style distribution.

The Foodbank asks that participants enter the line by turning onto Mount Street from Washington Street no earlier than 8 a.m. to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

“We want people to know that there will probably be a pretty hefty wait,” Wright said. “Especially at the Dixie Twin drive-in, because we will sometimes serve over 2,000 families at this distribution.”

If residents are unable to attend either distribution before Thanksgiving, Wright said she encourages them to use the foodbank’s pantry finder tool .

“We also have a mobile pantry schedule, which is something separate from our pantry locator tool,” she said. “This is us actually going out into high need areas and delivering food because there's not a lot of pantry support.”