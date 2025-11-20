© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Art Cullen's 'Dear Marty, We Crapped in Our Nest': Iowa farm crisis

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover of Dear Marty We Crapped in Our Nest by Art Cullen showing farmland rows and building with Trump sign in window
Contributed
Dear Marty, We Crapped in Our Nest by Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen examines industrial agriculture's impact on Iowa's environment and communities.

Art Cullen is a longtime newspaper editor in northwest Iowa. Cullen won a Pulitzer Prize for his newspaper for his series on the agricultural pollution of Iowa's waterways.

In his new essay collection, 'Dear Marty, We Crapped in Our Nest: Notes from the Edge of the World,' the author examines how the corn/soybean monoculture in the Midwest has been a destructive force as farmers are now running massive operations that till every inch of tillable ground and that this leads to erosion that is carrying off millions of tons of topsoil into rivers that eventually drain into the Gulf of Mexico (remember that body of water?), where a massive dead zone has been created because all that runoff water is laden with fertilizer that the farmers of today are over-applying to their fields.

Cullen also takes a look at another huge agricultural industry in Iowa: hog production/pork processing, and reveals a shocking fact. The pork produced in Iowa is being exported in large quantities to China. Amazing, right? Perhaps you are wondering how that works since China stopped buying U.S. soybeans during this latest Trump trade imbroglio. How are they still buying all that pork? Well, according to Cullen, they already own all that pork. They just let the Iowans deal with all the nightmarish hog confinements and the resulting excess of manure. The Chinese own the largest U.S. pork processor, Smithfield. They own millions of Iowa piglets right from birth until they are sides of ham on ships bound for China. Who knew this?

This is a timely, I daresay, crucial book.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook farmfarmspollutionAuthors
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas