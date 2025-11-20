ADAMHS offered grants to fill food stamp gap. Now, it wants to do another round.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County recently provided $5,000 in state grant money to over 140 partner agencies to help fill the gap in food assistance due to the government shutdown.

Now it’s looking to offer even more emergency funds to the community.

This second round of grants will respond to rising needs in the community as reduced SNAP benefits roll out to over 80,000 recipients across Montgomery County.

Helen Jones-Kelley, CEO for ADAMHS of Montgomery County, said this additional funding for food assistance is especially important to their nonprofit's clientele who rely on food benefits for stability.

"A number of our clients are living in very precarious situations, some are on the streets. Some are living with other family members or within places where they feel safe," she said. "And their need for consistency with food, with transportation, things of those natures need to be there."

This first round of grant funding included organizations like Good Neighbor House, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, Whole Truth Ministries and Brigid's Path.

According to Jones-Kelley, providing these extra funds was an easy decision for their organization, responding to a rise in need across the county.

"There is a real issue around how we care for our families right now, especially when we're offering something and then pulling it back and then restating it in a way that is simply not clear," she said.

As the federal government re-opens, more than 80,000 SNAP recipients in Montgomery County are starting to see their benefits roll out, but at reduced rates.

ADAMHS of Montgomery County has responded to this by allowing agencies that aren’t active, contracted providers in their system apply for similar grants.

“We were able to pull some dollars from our human services levy funding, and we can use that to provide that same level up to $5,000 with some of those organizations too," Jones-Kelley said.

She said they are doing this to help those in need while trying to relieve the burden on already struggling food banks.

“We just don't want to create a situation where the gap is worse," she said. "We want to do what we can to help, especially when it's helping our clients who need additional resources anyway.”

Jones-Kelley said while SNAP benefits are reinstated across the state, the average cost of groceries have increased, putting more strain on the community this holiday season.

"My household is my husband and me, and we go to the grocery store and we're absolutely shocked by how much prices have gone up just over a week or two," she said. "I can imagine somebody who has a fixed benefit going to a store and having sticker shock on things that they might commonly buy."

Another round of applications will remain open through Dec. 31. Jones-Kelley said this will allow those agencies to stretch their impact through the end of the year.

"It's gonna take time so we're not pulling that back until there is still a solid plan for people who are waiting to receive their food benefit," Jones-Kelley said.