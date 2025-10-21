Preview of Nov. 4 General Election races in Montgomery, Greene and Clark Counties

In Ohio, more than 7.8 million residents are registered to vote.

On Nov. 4, they will determine the future of a host of local issues in the 2025 General Election, including candidates for municipal government, school boards and judge seats. There are also levies and renewals.

WYSO's Politics Reporter Kathryn Mobley reviews hot races in Montgomery, Greene and Clark Counties with WYSO's Host Jerry Kenny.

This interview transcript is lightly edited for clarity.

Kathryn Mobley: Jerry, Issue 9 is a big one for Dayton voters in Montgomery County.

This is a 1 mill levy for a public hospital in northwest Dayton. Good Samaritan Hospital had serviced thousands of people in that area, but in 2019 it was demolished.

The Clergy Community Coalition has been fighting hard to get this measure on the ballot.

They want a hospital with an emergency room, maternity ward, labs and several specialty medical services. Money generated by this levy would go toward land purchase and early construction of a modest public hospital. If passed, it would cost Dayton residents an extra $35 a year per $100,000 dollars in property value.

This is a 10-year levy and only Dayton residents will vote on it.

Jerry Kenney: Any other big issues in Montgomery County?

Mobley: There’s the Human Services levy. This measure is a renewal of a 6.03 mil levy. Annually, it generates about $58 million for Montgomery County organizations like ADAMHS, developmental disabilities, homeless services, along with community organizations that tackle domestic violence and hunger.

In 2024, more than 100,000 Montgomery County residents received direct services from the five major systems supported by the Human Services Levy. They are: Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, Job and Family Services, Children Services Division, Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County and the Area Agency on Aging, the ComCare Program.

It also funds essential services like the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA), Food Operation Inspection Services and inspection of over 7,699 Montgomery County hotel and motel rooms.

In 2024, the child and adult programs served 3,809 Montgomery County clients.

In 2024, 4,501 people spent at least one night in one of the community’s shelters or were unsheltered and engaged with street outreach in the county.

The county says a 'no' vote will force deep cuts in funding for these programs, and a renewal will not raise taxes. It would run for 8 years.

In Greene County, the health district has a 0.8 mil renewal levy on the ballot. It funds maternal and child health, communicable disease control, food and water protection, health education, and HIV AIDS diagnosis and education, in addition to other programs. This levy annually generates more than $3.5 million for these programs and services. It would cost about $18 per $100,000 property value. This levy runs for five years.

Also there is a school levy Greene County voters will see. Beavercreek City Schools has a renewal emergency levy on the November 4, 2025 ballot to replace the $18.5 million it currently receives from two expired levies. According to the district, this renewal is crucial for its budget and would allow homeowners to continue receiving the state's 12.5% property tax rollback on the levy.

A failed vote would result in a significant loss of operating revenue for the district.

Moving on to some other communities. In the city of Union, which is Montgomery and Miami counties, there's a municipal income tax measure. It would generate an additional 1% income tax for general municipal operations.

In Clark County, Springfield City School District has a five-year levy on the ballot. It's for permanent improvements. If passed, it would annually collect an estimated $1,229,000.

Also, Clark-Shawnee Schools are asking again for a 1% earned income tax levy. Last May, 70% of voters rejected this measure.

If passed on Nov. 4, the 1% earned income tax levy would pay for the regular operating expenses for the Clark-Shawnee Local School District. It would only apply to earned income such as salary, self employment, wages and tips. It would not apply to income from pensions, social security, disability or unemployment.

According to the district, the five-year levy would raise around $3.1 million each year. For a resident with $50,000 in annual taxable income, the tax would cost $500 per year.

Other communities have fire EMS renewal levies including Fairborn and Bellbrook, which are both in Green County.

Kenney: What about local government races?

Mobley: In Dayton, Councilwoman Shenise Turner-Sloss is challenging incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., for the high seat. First elected in 2021, Mims emphasizes reducing violence through youth intervention programs.

Turner-Sloss wants to invest more dollars into city recreation programs, as well as in affordable housing that will attract new families with children. Both are well-known for expressing very passionate ideas during Dayton City Council meetings.

In Huber Heights, another mayoral incumbent is being challenged. Jeffrey Gore hopes to hold off challenger, Tom McMasters.

In Moraine, Erika Watts is challenging mayoral incumbents, Terry Murphy.

In Kettering, Mayor Peggy Lehner is retiring after 30 years in public office. That's setting the stage for City Councilman Bob Scott and Brian Sudeth to run for her office.

In Clayton, current Mayor Mike Stevens will leave office in December. Ryan Farmer and Dennis Lieberman are both running for his seat.

Germantown's Mayor Terry Johnson is running unopposed.

Then we move over to Greene County. Bellbrook's Mayor Michael Schweller is running unopposed.

In Xenia, Ethan Reynolds is the only candidate running for mayor. Will Urchel is the current Xenia mayor. Last year he stepped in to finish Sarah Mays' term after she was elected to Greene County Commission. He said he would only serve for one year.

Reynolds is a current Xenia City Council member. He was elected in 2023.

Yellow Springs residents will vote for a new mayor. Earlier this year, Pam Conine announced she would not seek reelection after eight years in office. Now Mark Heiss and Steve McQueen are on the ballot.

In Clark County, residents in Donnelsville Village will cast a ballot in a special mayoral election. Hobert Kendrick is running.

Kenny: That's quite a roundup. There are also plenty of candidates running for local council seats. Who are they?

Mobley: In Yellow Springs, there are six candidates competing for three Village Council seats.

Xenia voters are deciding between five candidates to fill two city council seats.

Intense campaigning is happening in Beavercreek as five candidates jockey for three spots.

Four people are running for Bellbrook’s three council seats.

In Fairborn, voters will choose three council members from a field of four.

Over in Montgomery County, four candidates are running for Dayton City Commission. Voters will choose two.

Oakwood’s Council has two seats for which three candidates are competing.

In Clayton, there are four candidates; Voters will select three.

Five people are vying for Englewood Council’s three seats.

In Kettering, voters will whittle the field of three down to two.

Trotwood’s Council District 1 and 2 both have two candidates. Voters must only choose one for each district.

In Clark County, Springfield voters elect three city commissioners from a field five.

New Carlisle has three at-large seats for city council and three candidates are on the ballot.

Meanwhile, in the village of Donnelsville, voters will select four at-large Village Council seats.

Kenny: How about school boards, what are some of the bigger races?

Mobley: In Montgomery County, seven candidates are competing for the four seats on the Dayton School Board.

Six people are running for three seats on the Miamisburg School Board.

School Boards for Centerville, Huber Heights, Oakwood, Vandalia-Butler and Mad River Local Schools all have four candidates running for three school board seats.

In Greene County, five candidates are running for three spots on the Beavercreek School Board.

Meanwhile, it’ll be easy in other school districts. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Cedar-Cliff, Fairborn and Greenview do not have contested races. The number of people running is the same as the number of open seats.

In Clark County, six candidates are competing for three seats on the Greenon Local School Board.

Both Northeastern and Northwestern local school boards have three at-large board seats.

While, Southeastern Local School Board has two at-large seats on the Nov. 4 ballot.

In all three counties, there are also a handful of candidates running for county municipal court seats.

Go to your county’s board of election website to see the full list of races for your area.