53K Southwest Ohioans have voted early or absentee by mail

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:29 PM EST
As of Monday, Nov. 3, the overall ballot return rate for absentee by mail voting in Ohio is 72%, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State's office.
Ohio Secretary of State
/
Public Domain
As of Monday, Nov. 3, the overall ballot return rate for absentee by mail voting in Ohio is 72%, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State's office.

Ohio officials released a final update Monday to the state’s absentee and early voting data ahead of the Nov. 4 General Election.

The data show that in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, more than 12,000 of the nearly 18,000 absentee ballots requested have been returned for a return rate of 68%.

A screenshot of a map showing absentee by mail voting rates for Ohio's Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.
Ohio Secretary of State's website
/
Public Domain
The return rate by county in southwest Ohio for absentee by mail ballots.

Among those seven counties, nearly 41,000 people have participated in early, in-person voting, including:

  • 10,393 people in Butler County
  • 1,216 people in Champaign County
  • 3,653 people in Clark County
  • 5,758 people in Greene County
  • 3,663 people in Miami County
  • 6,846 people in Montgomery County
  • 9,188 people in Warren County

Statewide, more than 263,000 people have participated in early, in-person voting, and nearly 137,000 people have voted absentee by mail, with an overall return rate of 72%.

The updated dashboard and additional election transparency tools are available through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office of Data Analytics and Archives at OhioSoS.gov/Data.

Voters can visit VoteOhio.gov to view their sample ballot or confirm their polling location.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office: 

  • Under Ohio law, absentee ballots being mailed must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3, and must arrive at the local board of elections within four days of Election Day.
  • Absentee ballots may be returned in person to the county board of elections office before polls close on Election Day; but absentee ballots may not be returned to a polling location.
  • If a voter requested an absentee ballot that they didn’t return, and chooses to vote on Election Day, they will be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. The board will confirm that two votes weren't cast before counting the provisional ballot.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Secretary of State Early Voting Absentee Ballots
WYSO Staff
