53K Southwest Ohioans have voted early or absentee by mail
Ohio officials released a final update Monday to the state’s absentee and early voting data ahead of the Nov. 4 General Election.
The data show that in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, more than 12,000 of the nearly 18,000 absentee ballots requested have been returned for a return rate of 68%.
Among those seven counties, nearly 41,000 people have participated in early, in-person voting, including:
- 10,393 people in Butler County
- 1,216 people in Champaign County
- 3,653 people in Clark County
- 5,758 people in Greene County
- 3,663 people in Miami County
- 6,846 people in Montgomery County
- 9,188 people in Warren County
Statewide, more than 263,000 people have participated in early, in-person voting, and nearly 137,000 people have voted absentee by mail, with an overall return rate of 72%.
The updated dashboard and additional election transparency tools are available through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office of Data Analytics and Archives at OhioSoS.gov/Data.
Voters can visit VoteOhio.gov to view their sample ballot or confirm their polling location.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office:
- Under Ohio law, absentee ballots being mailed must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3, and must arrive at the local board of elections within four days of Election Day.
- Absentee ballots may be returned in person to the county board of elections office before polls close on Election Day; but absentee ballots may not be returned to a polling location.
- If a voter requested an absentee ballot that they didn’t return, and chooses to vote on Election Day, they will be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. The board will confirm that two votes weren't cast before counting the provisional ballot.
Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.