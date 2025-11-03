53K Southwest Ohioans have voted early or absentee by mail

See also: What's on your ballot: Preview of Nov. 4 General Election races in Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties

Ohio officials released a final update Monday to the state’s absentee and early voting data ahead of the Nov. 4 General Election.

The data show that in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, more than 12,000 of the nearly 18,000 absentee ballots requested have been returned for a return rate of 68%.

Ohio Secretary of State's website / Public Domain The return rate by county in southwest Ohio for absentee by mail ballots.

Among those seven counties, nearly 41,000 people have participated in early, in-person voting, including:

10,393 people in Butler County

1,216 people in Champaign County

3,653 people in Clark County

5,758 people in Greene County

3,663 people in Miami County

6,846 people in Montgomery County

9,188 people in Warren County

Statewide, more than 263,000 people have participated in early, in-person voting, and nearly 137,000 people have voted absentee by mail, with an overall return rate of 72%.

The updated dashboard and additional election transparency tools are available through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office of Data Analytics and Archives at OhioSoS.gov/Data .

Voters can visit VoteOhio.gov to view their sample ballot or confirm their polling location.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office:

Under Ohio law, absentee ballots being mailed must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3, and must arrive at the local board of elections within four days of Election Day.

Absentee ballots may be returned in person to the county board of elections office before polls close on Election Day; but absentee ballots may not be returned to a polling location.

If a voter requested an absentee ballot that they didn’t return, and chooses to vote on Election Day, they will be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. The board will confirm that two votes weren't cast before counting the provisional ballot.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.