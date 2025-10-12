Springfield voters urged to ignore school improvement levy on November 2025 Ballot

The Springfield City School District no longer wants a levy it has on this November’s ballot.

Voters will see a five year, 1.5 mill permanent improvement levy for the district. It was to serve as a funding source for the district while it was embroiled in a lawsuit with the Clark County Auditor over the collection of a previous bond.

Last fall, the auditor’s office decided to not collect some property taxes in the years 2026-2031 for Springfield City Schools. Yet the district believed it was owed these funds after voters passed a 2013 bond levy, leading the districting to sue.

Recently, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the District ought to get these tax dollars.

The measure is still on the ballot, though, because the high court's ruling came after the state deadline to remove it.

Recently, school board members passed a resolution guaranteeing even if Springfield voters approve the levy, no taxes will be collected.

"The levy was originally pursued only as a safeguard to protect the district’s financial obligations while legal questions were pending," the district says in a statement. "With the Supreme Court’s decision now final, that protection is no longer needed. The board’s proactive resolution ensures the community will not face any additional tax burden."