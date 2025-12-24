Lower taxes coming for Greene County property owners

Greene County property owners will see a slight drop in their 2025 property tax bill.

County commissioners will temporarily roll back half of a mill of the county’s inside millage. This is millage residents don't vote on.

This action means next year, the county won't collect $3.2 million in property taxes, both residential and commercial. According to the Greene County auditor, just under $16 million in property taxes will be collected in 2026.

"It will save $17.50 per $100,000 of your house," Greene County Auditor Kraig Hagler said.

Greene County Commissioner Richard Gould said the commissioners' motivation is simple.

"Property taxes are out of control," he said. "We wanted to do our part for property tax relief measures."

Gould says the county can afford to do this because most of its revenue comes from sales tax.

"We operate leanly — $30 million to $35 million in sales tax, somewhere in that range. While we collect twelve $12 million to $13 million in property tax," said Gould.

He described another benefit to lower property taxes in Greene County.

"It also helps keep people in their homes, which is really what's the most important thing," Gould said.

Hagler believes this action is the way government is supposed to operate.

"We work for the taxpayers, so anything we can do to help or aid, the citizens we work for," Hagler said. "Government is not made to be profitable, it's made to be serviceable."