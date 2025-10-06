© 2025 WYSO
New online tool tracks Ohio voter registration

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
A screenshot of the Ohio Voter Registration Data Dashboard
Screenshot from Ohio Secretary of State's office website
The Ohio Voter Registration Data Dashboard shows the number of registered voters by county, as of Oct. 6, 2025.

Tracking how many Ohioans are registered to vote has gotten easier.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and his office have launched a voter registration data dashboard.

The online tool allows citizens to view registration numbers in several categories, including based on precinct, partisan affiliation and other demographics.

According to LaRose, this new resource is part of an ongoing effort to improve the security, retention and transparency of electronic election data through the 2022 passage of the DATA Act.

“Often government fails to deliver the level of transparency the public deserves,” LaRose said in a press release.

“We’ve changed that in a big way in our office, creating an example for other agencies and states to follow. Election integrity starts with transparency."

Data resources from the Ohio Secretary of State's office include:
Local & Statewide News Voter Registration
