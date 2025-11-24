Water and sewer rates will climb for Montgomery County residents in January

Montgomery County’s 230,000 water and sewer customers can expect higher bills starting in January after county commission approved a five-year rate increase last week.

Water and sewer rates will rise 5% annually for the next five years. The county estimates bills will be $10.50 more per quarter on average in 2026.

Since 2020, the county says water and sewer operating costs increased 32%, and maintenance and repair costs have climbed 178%.

According to the county, the higher rates will go toward $248 million in improvements to its water and sewer system.

The county wants to be proactive before problems in the infrastructure escalate, county Environmental Services Director Matt Hilliard said.

“Old infrastructure breaks down more often and costs more to maintain,” Hilliard said. “Replacing it is also expensive, but it's the only way to ensure reliability long term. These adjustments allow us to make those investments without waiting until the problems are even bigger and more costly.”

This increase is in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit Montgomery County filed against the city of Dayton. Montgomery County purchases its water from Dayton. The city’s rates have increased by 50% and its sewer rates by 53% since 2018, according to the county.

The suit alleges the city overcharged the county by at least $14 million over the past six years. The city disputes this and filed a $100 million counterclaim, alleging the county didn't adequately invest in its infrastructure or manage water loss.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said they’ve protected customers from these increases, but they “can no longer absorb these expenses.”

“We are investing in infrastructure, paying employees competitively and making upgrades where needed. These improvements are critical to ensure families and businesses continue to have the high-quality service they depend on while assuring cost affordability,” reads the statement.

This is the first water and sewer rate increase the county’s made since 2022.

