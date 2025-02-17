© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montgomery County sues Dayton, alleging $14 million overcharge for water

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST
A water tower in front of a brown brick building
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
Dayton city water tower near the Ottawa water works

Montgomery County is suing the city of Dayton’s water department, alleging it’s been overcharged for water by Dayton for six years.

The city of Dayton supplies drinking water to Montgomery County. The county estimates it’s been overcharged by at least $14 million.

The county, which filed suit Friday, alleges Dayton is in direct violation of their water supply agreement negotiated in 2018.

The county hasn’t raised customer rates since 2022.

But Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said in a statement that rate increases might carry over to the county’s 230,000 water customers if the dispute isn’t resolved.

“We can no longer continue this practice and remain fiscally responsible to our residents,” Colbert wrote.

In response to the lawsuit Dayton’s city manager Shelley Dickstein said in a statement that “The City is disappointed by the County’s unwarranted decision to file suit making allegations of breach of contract.”

Dayton’s water director Michael Powell in a statement said the city and county staff have consulted with third party financial consultants every year to establish current rates.

“All parties agreed that the agreement was followed, and the water rates identified by the agreement are accurate,” Powell wrote.

The official complaint is not yet available on Montgomery County Common Pleas Court website as of Monday, Feb. 17.
Tags
Local & Statewide News DaytonMontgomery CountyWater SupplyLawsuit
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley