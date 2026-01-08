Ohio Department of Health reports measles outbreak

The Ohio Department of Health has reported the first cases and an outbreak of measles in Cuyahoga County.

Three unvaccinated children from the same household are said to have been exposed to the virus during travels to an area with an ongoing outbreak.

The ODH is actively working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to follow up on potential exposures of the extremely contagious virus.

Director of the ODH, Bruce Vanderhoff, said this recent outbreak underlines the importance of being fully vaccinated.

“This disease can be very serious, but it is also preventable," he said in a written statement. "I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated.”

Last year, Ohio had 45 cases of measles, including one of the three current reported cases.

Measles can be spread through coughing or sneezing and the virus can live up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms include a rash starting at the hairline that spreads down the body, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes.

People infected with measles can spread it to others from four days before through four days after a rash appears – which can last five to six days.

Those more at risk of complications from the virus are children younger than 5, adults older than 20, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. As many as one out of every 20 children who contract measles get pneumonia which is the most common cause of death from measles in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children get two doses of MMR vaccine starting at 12 to 15 months of age. The second dose is recommended for children between four and six-years-old but the vaccine can also be given to adults who are unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status.

The ODH says if citizens are up to date on their measles vaccinations, the risk of getting sick is very low. Nine out of 10 cases of those unprotected and exposed to the disease will become ill.

More information about Measles and immunizations can be found on the CDC website.