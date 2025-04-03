Dayton counter sues Montgomery County in water rate dispute

The city of Dayton filed a counterclaim against Montgomery County, in an ongoing dispute over water rates.

City of Dayton Law Director Barbara Doseck issued a statement claiming the county has failed to invest in infrastructure, neglected to attend critical meetings with staff, and not effectively managed its water loss.

The city law director also said the county charges its residents significantly more for water than the city charges the county, and that any reduction in the county’s water bill will shift the cost onto Dayton residents.

In the initial lawsuit filed by the county in February, the county alleged the city overcharged them for water for six years and were unwilling to solve the dispute through informal discussions.

According to the suit, the alleged breach of contract resulted in Montgomery County being overcharged by at least $14 million over the past six years.

